Glamour teams up with US vegan brand Milk Makeup for UK pop-up debut

US vegan make-up brand Milk Makeup is making its first foray into the UK cosmetics market in a partnership with fashion magazine Glamour.

The brand's arrival on this side of the Atlantic will be supported by a pop-up in London's Covent Garden. Glamour readers are being offered early-doors access to the store, with 50 invitations to an hour-long "pre-shopping sweep" up for grabs to those who first sign up.

The preview event will take place on 26 January between 10am and 11am. Glamour beauty editor Lottie Winter will be present to share her top tips and reveal her Milk must-haves.

The pop-up will open to the public after that for 48 hours. There will be an on-set studio where shoppers can be photographed.

Milk was launched in New York in 2016, with an initial line-up of 85 products. Its 100% vegan ingredients are also paraben-free. Milk is aimed at millennials and uses a roster of unconventional models including some from the LBGT+ community, to promote its products.

Its founders are Mazdack Rassi, Dianna Ruth, Georgie Greville and Zanna Roberts Rassi.

According to a Glamour Q&A with Roberts Rassi, UK consumers have been direct messaging Milk's Instagram account for "well over a year asking when it will be launched in the UK".