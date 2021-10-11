There was a glaring omission at the Trust Summit: the missing factor of rebuilding trust

Last Wednesday, the Trust Summit 2021, led by The Advertising Association, IPA and ISBA, addressed the prevailing issues surrounding public trust in advertising.

One crucial question lay at the heart of the discussion: "What next?"

For us, there was one clear answer staring everyone in the face: we heard it from Keith Weed, president of the Advertising Association, Lynne Deason, head of creative excellence at Kantar and, more importantly, the "Voices of Britain" were unequivocal: the answer is diversity, equity and inclusion.

More critically, we saw it in the creative work, demonstrated by the latest campaigns from Boots, Walkers and NatWest.

Diversity, equity and inclusion is the bedrock of building trust. Here’s why...

On stage, we heard from industry leaders presenting compelling research into the public’s relationship with advertisers in our post-lockdown culture.

The Credos think-tank revealed a vast majority of the British public enjoys ads and wants to have confidence in them. However, many people, particularly millennials, have massive reservations in trusting advertising – key issues include bombardment, data privacy breaches, invasive advertising, ads targeting or affecting vulnerable groups and the perpetuation of unhealthy messages.

The four key solutions were not surprising: combat fraudulent advertising, reduce bombardment, increase creative excellence and advertise the work of sector body the Advertising Standards Authority (although ASA chief executive Guy Parker didn’t mention the body has set standards around gender stereotyping, and soon racial stereotyping).

The hard fact is DEI is the single biggest missed opportunity.

Seventy per cent of consumers are more trusting of brands that represent diversity in advertising

DEI was an undercurrent of the Credos research, the Kantar research and embedded in the creative work.

For those of us who view advertising through the diversity lens, the importance of DEI could have been alluded to throughout the summit, with concepts such as “human-led insight” and “emotionally engaging work” based on inclusive research and a broad range of representation throughout the work.

Walkers' "Crisps in or crisps out?" campaign's inclusive narratives had universal appeal and rocketed its social conversation.

Boots' "Feel as good as new" spoke to this human truth through an all-inclusive business strategy (read Boots' Pete Markey on this here).

Post the 2008 financial meltdown and NatWest's reputation with it, the way the bank had built back trust was clearly through inclusive behaviours (braille credit cards, longer opening hours, schools outreach) and representative creative executions.

For 70% of millennials, DEI is at the heart of why they invest in a brand

Research has shown that diverse communications have a greater influence on consumer trust than creative work that continues to represent only the industry’s typical conventions: white, heterosexual, middle-class, able-bodied and slim.

A report by Accenture cites "70% of younger millennials are more likely to choose one brand over another if that brand demonstrates inclusion and diversity in terms of its promotions and offers 66% in terms of their in-store experience and 68% in terms of their product range".

Multi-ethnic heritage women are more likely to trust brands than they are the police

It has been reported that many marginalised groups are likely to have more trust in brands that represent them than in government and institutions that have proved to be unrepresentative.

A recent report from the Unstereotype Alliance, pulled out an uncomfortable truth: multi-ethnic heritage women in the UK are more likely to look to brands to tackle inequality (71%) and social justice (59%) than the police.

What’s next? AA, ISBA and the IPA, it’s time to add in the fifth factor... DEI



The questions we have to ask ourselves – even with the representation on stage at the summit is: how can we expect young people who have a generally more critical approach to society and culture to have trust in our industry when the inclusion of the diverse and authentic identities of their generation is not part of the plan for its future?

This is the number one game-changer for trust. ISBA, AA, IPA, let's add in a fifth point – and make it number one.

Sebastian Parker is insights researcher at Creative Equals