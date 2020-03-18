Fayola Douglas
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Glastonbury 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus

Festival will resume in 2021.

Glastonbury: severe financial implications expected
Glastonbury: severe financial implications expected

Glastonbury Festival has cancelled its 50th-anniversary event due to coronavirus.

It follows government measures announced this week instructing people to avoid mass gatherings. The festival was due to take place during 24-28 June.

Organisers said it was no longer viable for thousands of crew to be employed on the Somerset farm in the coming months to build the infrastructure and attractions required for the 200,000 festivalgoers.

They made the decision in advance of the full balance of payments being due on 1 April for 135,000 tickets that Glastonbury has received deposits on.

People who have already secured a ticket are being given the option to roll over their attendance to next year. 2020 will now become "an enforced fallow year" and the festival will resume in 2021.

Glastonbury has acknowledged there will be severe financial implications for its charity partners, suppliers, traders, local landowners and the community.

This year's festival was set to be headlined by Kendrick Lamar, Sir Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift.

BBC, Co-op and EE are among the brands that regularly have a presence at the festival, however it is unclear if they were definitely due to activate this year.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now