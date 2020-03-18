Glastonbury 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus

Glastonbury Festival has cancelled its 50th-anniversary event due to coronavirus.

It follows government measures announced this week instructing people to avoid mass gatherings. The festival was due to take place during 24-28 June.

Organisers said it was no longer viable for thousands of crew to be employed on the Somerset farm in the coming months to build the infrastructure and attractions required for the 200,000 festivalgoers.

They made the decision in advance of the full balance of payments being due on 1 April for 135,000 tickets that Glastonbury has received deposits on.

People who have already secured a ticket are being given the option to roll over their attendance to next year. 2020 will now become "an enforced fallow year" and the festival will resume in 2021.

Glastonbury has acknowledged there will be severe financial implications for its charity partners, suppliers, traders, local landowners and the community.

This year's festival was set to be headlined by Kendrick Lamar, Sir Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift.

BBC, Co-op and EE are among the brands that regularly have a presence at the festival, however it is unclear if they were definitely due to activate this year.