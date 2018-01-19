Glenfiddich to stage Burns Night 'experiment'

Guests at the Glenfiddich Burns Night Experiment will sample lamb and haggis wellingtons and Scottish mackerel paired with apples and radish, with drinks including Glenfiddich IPA Experiment with sloe berry and juniper ferment.

Glenfiddich’s brand ambassador, Sven Rutherford, will be bringing to life poet Robert Burns’ work with assistance from some surprising performers.

The event is taking place on 25 January at Pro Vision Studios in London.