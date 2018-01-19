Kim Benjamin
Added 12 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Glenfiddich to stage Burns Night 'experiment'

Single malt scotch whisky brand Glenfiddich is celebrating Burns Night with an evening of alternative performances and a menu featuring experimental dishes and drinks.

Glenfiddich to stage Burns Night 'experiment'

Guests at the Glenfiddich Burns Night Experiment will sample lamb and haggis wellingtons and Scottish mackerel paired with apples and radish, with drinks including Glenfiddich IPA Experiment with sloe berry and juniper ferment.

Glenfiddich’s brand ambassador, Sven Rutherford, will be bringing to life poet Robert Burns’ work with assistance from some surprising performers.

The event is taking place on 25 January at Pro Vision Studios in London.

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now