Glenfiddich's stag comes to life in 3D OOH activations

Single malt Scotch whisky brand, Glenfiddich, has led its stag brand icon to the city through a range of 3D out-of-home activations.

At London's Piccadilly Lights, the stag will be shown in the Scottish highlands, exhaling a misty breath and making eye contact with passers-by before leaping from the screen.

Glenfiddich x Piccadilly | Where Next? from Space on Vimeo.

Across town, a mural by GSA has been placed on Redchurch Street, Shoreditch. Here, the stag icon appears larger than life, with 3D antlers that stand out above the wall itself. Alongside the artwork, fly posters on the wall feature QR codes that can be used to redeem a free drink at cocktail bar, Callooh Callay.

The work, delivered by creative agency Space, continues the brand's "Where next?" campaign. It will feature on several high-profile sites including Euston and the Cromwell Road "Cromination" stretch of 96-sheet digital screens. Additionally, digital six sheets will appear across Edinburgh and Glasgow sites.

Space's wider media strategy for Glenfiddich includes TV, cinema, digital OOH, social media and print. In each medium "Where next?" tells the story of the Glenfiddich brand, strengthening the association between the whisky and its emblem, the stag.

OOH media was delivered by Posterscope and Clear Channel, and media planning and buying by Dentsu X.

Freddie Vereker, senior brand manager at Glenfiddich, said: "We know our audience appreciates our maverick spirit and our belief that sometimes you must let your guard down in order to grow. This festive season we're proudly sharing this message with more people than ever before. Space has always communicated our brand values perfectly, and we're pleased to have worked closely with the team to go bigger and bolder."

Sean Kelly, associate director at Space, commented: "Our work for Glenfiddich consistently brings the brand's unique stag icon to life as a symbol of growth. Combined with cinema, print and social, the stunning OOH creative elevates the stag even further across some incredibly impactful UK media sites. Right now, Piccadilly Lights is one of the most sought-after advertising sites in the world, and we can't wait for the stag to take the site by storm and drive lasting salience for this iconic whisky brand. It's been a pleasure to work with some brilliant partners across brand and agencies to make this happen."

Space has worked on global brand comms and campaigns for Glenfiddich for six years. In October 2020 it worked on the brands "Where next?" spot, featuring a stag venturing into the city.