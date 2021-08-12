Fayola Douglas
The Glenlivet breaks whisky conventions with exotic pop-up

The experience aims to challenge traditional whisky stereotypes.

The Glenlivet: guests will enter through an oversized fireplace
The Glenlivet is breaking traditional whisky stereotypes with an exotic summer pop-up.

Visitors to 'Beyond The Fireplace' will be invited to enter through an oversized fireplace into a courtyard that has been transformed into an exotic hideout combining the heritage of Scotch whisky with the flavours and soul of the Caribbean. There will be a tropical beach party featuring immersive moments, creative whisky tastings and live DJs.

The bar will feature a menu of The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve serves, including a "Tartan tiki cocktail" made with peach soda and pineapple and a tropical take on a whisky sour.

Taking place at Boiler House on Brick Lane from 19-22 August, the one-hour, 30-minute bookable experience includes two drinks. 

Bearded Kitten is delivering the project. 

Visitors will also have the chance to win a bar tab at the adjoining venue, Ninety One Living Room, by sharing their experience on social media using #WhiskyAndSummer and tagging @TheGlenlivet. Guests will also be given a redeemable voucher for a free Tartan Tiki cocktail to enjoy at Ninety One Living Room following the event.

Marnie Corrigan, brand director at Pernod Ricard UK, said: "The Glenlivet has a rich history of breaking traditions, and our Beyond The Fireplace experience will challenge perceptions that whisky isn't a summer drink by opening up the world of single malts to a new group of consumers. This experience brings to life our 'Original By Tradition' platform, and continues to support the launch of our new The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve, which combines the heritage of Scotch whisky with the flavour and soul of the Caribbean to recruit new-to-category drinkers."

Throughout August, The Glenlivet is also running a digital-first disruptive media campaign across social media channels and Amazon search display.

The Glenlivet dramatised the story of founder George Smith in Against the tide by Crispin Porter Bogusky London in November 2020. The spot was part of its "Original by tradition" brand platform, targeting a younger generation of whisky drinkers.

