The Glenlivet hosts sensory whisky-tasting experience

The Glenlivet is hosting a whisky-tasting experience, during which guests will be immersed in darkness.

The three-part tasting, which will be led by a Glenlivet brand ambassador, will allow each guest to sample whiskys that have been enclosed in capsules made of edible material. Serves include The Glenlivet Founder's Reserve, Caribbean Reserve and 12 Year Old.

After stepping through a secret door located in Soho's Wardour Street, visitors will enter an infinity mirror room that will be transformed with each tasting. Guests will be guided through dark spaces, hear soundscapes and see explosions of vibrant colour.

"Dramming in the dark" is open from 27 January until 19 February. Designed to be enjoyed in a small group or pairs, the 30-minute experience will run once an hour from 6pm to 9 pm. Each session is open to about 10 people.

Bearded Kitten is delivering the project.

After the tasting, journey guests will receive a complimentary Glenlivet cocktail that can be enjoyed at The Den Bar, 100 Wardour street.

In August 2021 Glenlivet invited guests “Beyond the fireplace” as it shed traditional whisky stereotypes and embraced being an exotic summer serve. The experience was also delivered by Bearded Kitten.