How Glenmorangie is transforming whisky casks into luxury items

The event will feature craftspeople transforming the wood from Glenmorangie’s twice-used casks into luxury items. Guests will also be able to taste a range of whiskies and cocktails with a focus on the Glenmorangie Original brand and take part in a Q&A session with two masters of woodcraft.

The event is taking place at The Painting Rooms in Covent Garden, London on 13 and 14 September. Agency Bright Partnerships is working on the activation.

Previous "Beyond the Cask" events featured a pop-up celebrating the role of wood and casks in the whisky making process, devised with agency Polar Black Events.