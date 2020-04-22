Global Brand Activation

GOLD

Guinness Africa ‘The Flavour Rooms’

Hey Human

Guinness wanted to boost its sales to younger drinkers in Nigeria and opted for a multi-sensory experience where people could explore the depth of flavour and character of the drink.

The Flavour Rooms went live for three nights in Nigeria in November 2018 and more than 1,400 guests and influencers experienced the immersive space. Guests entered through a Harp door and ventured down a soundproofed black tunnel before enjoying different zones dedicated to the senses.

From a room that playfully celebrated the boldness of African culture with curated performances, designs and flavour from fashion, music, art, dance and food through to a ‘bittersweet’ themed room that included interactive projections and optical illusions, the spaces provided a fun environment for people to explore, unwind and enjoy the rich taste of Guinness.

The results were impressive – The Flavour Rooms made Guinness not only the most talked about beer brand – but the most talked about brand overall – in Nigeria, achieving 75% share of voice in the market and achieving reach of 25 million, exceeding targets by 5 million.

SILVER

Airbnb ‘A Night at...The Louvre’

Amplify

The accolades keep coming for Airbnb's most successful 'Night At' to date, which brought two lucky people into the Louvre for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The 30th anniversary of the iconic glass pyramid at The Louvre provided a brilliant opportunity to link up with Airbnb and give two winners plus millions of online viewers special access to the Mona Lisa, Venus de Milo and Napoleon III's apartment. Amplify worked with both the brand and the Parisian landmark to bring the campaign to life psychically and online, in a beautifully curated experience that gained millions of viewers online and scores of admirers in the brand experience community and beyond.

BRONZE

Allergan Juvéderm ‘Beauty Decoded Live’

Haygarth

Beauty Decoded Live was a global event series that became a talking point in the medical aesthetics industry in 2019. Experiences, demonstrations and thought leadership sessions packed the immersive evening, designed to demystify the science around the use of facial fillers and the future of the cosmetics industry. Juvéderm wanted to launch the brand's first ever consumer campaign via a global brand experience and partnered with world-renowned plastic surgeon, Mauricio de Maio, the owners of Conde Nast and local experts in each market, creating experiential zones including a ‘skin bar’, plus a listening station and live treatments, all streamed live via Facebook.