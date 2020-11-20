Global brands and ad chiefs to speak at Campaign Connect on 8 December

Marketing and advertising chiefs from Unilever, Burger King, WPP and MediaMonks will speak at Campaign’s global conference, Campaign Connect, on 8 December.

The virtual one-day event is hosted jointly by Campaign’s editorial teams in Asia-Pacific, the UK and the US. The day begins in Hong Kong and Singapore, shifts to London and concludes in New York.

Conny Braams, chief digital and marketing officer of Unilever, Fernando Machado, global chief marketing officer of Burger King, Sindhuja Rai, global media investment lead for Mondelez, and Michelle McKettrick, group brand director of Tesco, are among the marketing bosses who will talk at Campaign Connect.

Other speakers include Mark Penn, chairman and CEO of MDC Partners. The polling expert, who advised both Bill and Hillary Clinton during their respective presidential campaigns, will discuss the outlook as US president-elect Joe Biden prepares to take charge.

Mark Read, chief executive of WPP, and Victor Knaap, chief executive of MediaMonks, are among other leaders set to take part in the event.

The theme of Campaign Connect is “Reflect and Reset” as brands, agencies and media owners look ahead to 2021 after the drama of this pandemic year.

A successful debut version of Campaign Connect took place in June, with the same format, spanning timezones. It started in Asia, moving to Europe and finishing in the US.

Premium ticket holders will be able to catch up on sessions for 12 weeks after the event.

Find out more details at: https://www.campaign-connect.com/