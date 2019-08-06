Brittaney Kiefer
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Global chip-maker AMD appoints TBWA\London

TBWA's first brand campaign for AMD will launch in autumn.

AMD: TBWA\London is first integrated agency appointment
AMD: TBWA\London is first integrated agency appointment

TBWA\London has won AMD’s global advertising account after a competitive pitch.

AMD is a multinational semiconductor company based in the US. Its processors are used in technology such as personal computers, supercomputers, data centres and game consoles, including Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox. It is a rival to chip-makers such as Intel.

TBWA pitched against two other global agencies including Wieden & Kennedy. The review was handled directly by the client. 

The agency’s scope of work will be global but based out of London. Its first brand campaign will launch in the autumn across 18 markets including Australia, Canada, Germany, the UK and the US.

Activity will include video content, digital, social, retailer and partnership communications.

This is AMD’s first integrated agency appointment. It previously worked with specialist gamer and technology shops in the US and Brand & Deliver in the UK. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Job description: Technical writer

Job description: Technical writer

Promoted

August 01, 2019
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #58 Rob Fletcher

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #58 Rob Fletcher

Promoted

July 31, 2019
MEDIA
Five 5G myths debunked

Five 5G myths debunked

Promoted

July 30, 2019
MEDIA
Creativity can regain its ambition here

Creativity can regain its ambition here

Promoted

July 29, 2019