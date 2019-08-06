Global chip-maker AMD appoints TBWA\London

TBWA\London has won AMD’s global advertising account after a competitive pitch.

AMD is a multinational semiconductor company based in the US. Its processors are used in technology such as personal computers, supercomputers, data centres and game consoles, including Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox. It is a rival to chip-makers such as Intel.

TBWA pitched against two other global agencies including Wieden & Kennedy. The review was handled directly by the client.

The agency’s scope of work will be global but based out of London. Its first brand campaign will launch in the autumn across 18 markets including Australia, Canada, Germany, the UK and the US.

Activity will include video content, digital, social, retailer and partnership communications.

This is AMD’s first integrated agency appointment. It previously worked with specialist gamer and technology shops in the US and Brand & Deliver in the UK.