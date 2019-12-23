Global donates outdoor media space to ads for Cricklewood churches

A former heroin addict has used his own money to run a campaign championing the contributions made to the homeless and poor by churches in his area, with media owner Global donating outdoor space to the initiative.

Cliff, who is part of the congregation of Cricklewood Baptist Church in north-west London, wanted to flag up the food banks, free meals, debt counselling and shelters provided by four churches in the Cricklewood area.

The outdoor ads for We-AreOne.org carry messages such as: "Friendship. Acceptance. Understanding. Free Christmas dinner. See what Cricklewood’s churches are offering this Christmas."

The campaign was created by freelance creatives Chas Bayfield, who currently works at Iris, and Martin Casson. A dedicated Twitter feed and website aim to amplify the messaging.

A film featuring Cliff explaining why he embarked on the project has also been produced: