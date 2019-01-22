Gideon Spanier
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Global earnings hit record ahead of outdoor spree

Radio group said year to March 2018 was 'exceptional'.

Global earnings hit record ahead of outdoor spree

Global has reported a ninth year of increased profits, underlining how it was in a strong financial position at the end of its last financial year – before it made its triple M&A move into the out-of-home sector in autumn 2018.

Global Media and Entertainment, the UK holding company for Britain’s biggest commercial radio group, increased earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation by 34% to £104m in the year to March 2018.

Revenues leapt 28% to £388m, thanks primarily to growth in the radio advertising sales business and the expansion of its festivals arm, according to newly filed accounts at Companies House.

Global, owner of Capital, Classic, Heart and LBC radio stations and programmatic audio ad platform Dax, claimed its 13% revenue growth in radio "far exceeded" the wider market, which it said grew 8%, according to a figure from trade body Radiocentre.

The accounts said Global had benefited from its "continued focus on high-quality radio programming as well as successful revenue diversification, both in terms of geographical markets served and products offered".

The company described the results as "exceptional" and warned that "future levels of activity will return to a more typical trading outlook of moderate but stable growth".

However, Global’s accounts were signed off in summer 2018 – before it stunned the UK OOH sector by buying Outdoor Plus, Primesight and Exterion Media in the space of three weeks in the autumn.

Industry estimates suggest Global should roughly double its annual turnover following the OOH acquisitions to close to £800m, although the Exterion takeover is facing an investigation by the Competition & Markets Authority.

The 2018 accounts show radio brought in £329.5m and music festivals £58.5m. The radio business was more profitable, generating 82% of revenue and 89% of Ebitda.

The Tabor family controls Global, which has a private equity-style debt structure. However, Global made a pre-tax profit of £25.1m compared with a £3m loss a year earlier as it reduced finance costs.

Accounts show Ebitda has quadrupled from £26m in the year to March 2009, and risen for nine years in a row since then, although acquisitions have helped to drive growth.

A Global spokesman declined to comment on its accounts.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How experiential can breathe new life into the traditional retail landscape

How experiential can breathe new life into the traditional retail landscape

Promoted

January 21, 2019
Top 10 tips for recruiting the Centennial

Top 10 tips for recruiting the Centennial

Promoted

January 21, 2019
AGENCY
The technology that is making - and breaking - brands this year

The technology that is making - and breaking - brands this year

Promoted

January 18, 2019
AGENCY
TV creatives gift Adam & Eve/DDB a Thinkboxes win

TV creatives gift Adam & Eve/DDB a Thinkboxes win

Promoted

January 17, 2019