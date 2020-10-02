Global launches first multi-brand ad campaign

Global has launched its first ad campaign featuring many of its radio brands at the same time.

Adam Johnson, chief marketing officer at Global, told Campaign: “Historically, Global has been the family behind some of the most-loved entertainment brands across the country and we've always proudly put the radio brands at the fore. And Global has been the brand architecture, the endorser that sits behind it.

“Over the past few years, we have launched The Global Awards, Global Player and then, with the acquisition of the outdoor business, it felt like now's the time to really step into the limelight.”

The TV ad, created by How Now, premieres on ITV during Britain’s Got Talent tonight (Saturday). It will then be featured across ITV’s portfolio, ITV Hub and Global's radio stations, and will run into the new year.

The campaign is launching with the tagline “Hear it. See it. Feel it” and will advertise Global's out-of-home offering (which encompasses 253,000 sites), commercial radio brands and its work in the community, Global Goodness.

Set to Radio Ga Ga by Queen, the spot features presenters and music stars including Jamie Theakston, Amanda Holden, Little Mix and Stormzy, along with snippets of live performances from some of Global’s events.

Johnson said that despite the fact Global's live events are not currently taking place in the same format, the company wanted to share an “unashamed retrospective”, as well as showing that it is looking forward to getting back to arenas.

From March to August, Global experienced 52% year-on-year growth across its stations including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, LBC, Smooth, Radio X, Capital Xtra and Gold.

But Covid-19 has come with its ups and downs, with outdoor media owners reporting financial losses and radio advertising also being impacted, despite a rise in listening figures.

Despite this, Global has just launched another UK-wide station, Capital Dance, fronted by MistaJam. The move is part of Global's plan to keep building on the momentum presented by the lockdown.

Johnson added: “I say our biggest business focus is that if we've welcomed more people into radio, or the people that were into radio are now listening for longer, how do we maintain that? The first thing is brilliant content – we've brought so many great new presenters into Global – and the role of the different platforms. So from Alexa at home to being on the move with the app, people can continue their listening."

Next stop for Global is Christmas, and talks are already under way to reprise its festive stations. However, the annual Jingle Bell Ball still hangs in the balance. In May, the Summertime Ball became a TV show on Sky One. Global is keen to continue the momentum around its events but, for now, “the future is unknown”.