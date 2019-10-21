Sara Spary
Global launches nationwide 24-hour station to replace LBC London News

Station takes over next week and will not feature any opinion or debate.

LBC News: Diamond, Aziz, Stanford and Payne

Global has announced the launch of LBC News, a 24-hour nationwide rolling news radio station that launches on 28 October and replaces LBC News London.

The station will broadcast a round-up of the latest national and international news every 20 minutes, providing up-to-the-minute UK and world news across sectors including business, travel, weather and sport, Global said. Each Wednesday, LBC News will also broadcast Prime Minister’s Questions live and in full, but the station will not contain any opinion and debate.

Featuring the strapline "Where the news never stops", LBC News will be presented by Jim Diamond and former Sky News presenters Martin Stanford, Lisa Aziz and Ian Payne, and launches across DAB digital radio, online and on Global Player.

News will be gathered by its team of 140 broadcast and multimedia journalists, based in 13 newsrooms across the UK. Global said that there will be no job losses as a result of the change from LBC News London.

"As the first commercial radio station in the UK, LBC has a 46-year history of providing the latest news, so it is exciting to launch LBC News, a new, dedicated station for the brand that can stay with major stories and events live longer and dedicate itself to pure news," Ashley Tabor-King, Global’s founder and executive president, said.

