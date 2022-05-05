Staff
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Global Network of the Year 2021: Ogilvy

The Gold winner in this category for Campaign's Global Agency of the Year Awards is Ogilvy.

Global Network of the Year 2021: Ogilvy

In 2021, Ogilvy excelled on the new business front, attracting a range of new clients in the first three months of the year, as well as achieving strong organic growth with existing clients. It also invested heavily in diverse talent; in the past year the agency’s global executive leadership team has become more representative of the communities employees live and work in. Three of its five global business units are now run by women, while three of its five regions now have female CEOs. 

Ogilvy also unified and scaled its technology and digital capabilities across the globe, enabling the agency to create and innovate at the intersections of its five core business units: PR, Growth & Innovation, Advertising, Health, and Experience.

Judges said that Ogilvy had produced a "great roster of work" for current and new clients, and had done "all the right things for the industry and its people". They were also impressed by the agency’s awards and creative work. In 2021, at Cannes Lions, Ogilvy earned an agency-record eight Grand Prix and more Lions than any other competing agency. 

Ogilvy also impressed on the thought leadership front, publishing more than 70 pieces of thought leadership across many formats, on topics ranging from loyalty and influencer marketing to research conducted around the challenges facing retail brands and the benefits of companies adopting "mobility-as-a-platform" to drive deeper customer connections. In 2021, the agency also relaunched its monthly global thought leadership content and event series, “Ogilvy On”.

Sliver: Havas Creative

Bronze: Wavemaker

Shortlisted:

McCann Worldgroup

MediaCom

R/GA London

TBWA

VMLY&R:  Creating Connected Brands

Take me back to Campaign’s Global Agency of the Year Awards winners list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

CAMPAIGN AI 

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Become a member of Campaign

Get the latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now