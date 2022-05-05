Global Network of the Year 2021: Ogilvy

In 2021, Ogilvy excelled on the new business front, attracting a range of new clients in the first three months of the year, as well as achieving strong organic growth with existing clients. It also invested heavily in diverse talent; in the past year the agency’s global executive leadership team has become more representative of the communities employees live and work in. Three of its five global business units are now run by women, while three of its five regions now have female CEOs.

Ogilvy also unified and scaled its technology and digital capabilities across the globe, enabling the agency to create and innovate at the intersections of its five core business units: PR, Growth & Innovation, Advertising, Health, and Experience.

Judges said that Ogilvy had produced a "great roster of work" for current and new clients, and had done "all the right things for the industry and its people". They were also impressed by the agency’s awards and creative work. In 2021, at Cannes Lions, Ogilvy earned an agency-record eight Grand Prix and more Lions than any other competing agency.

Ogilvy also impressed on the thought leadership front, publishing more than 70 pieces of thought leadership across many formats, on topics ranging from loyalty and influencer marketing to research conducted around the challenges facing retail brands and the benefits of companies adopting "mobility-as-a-platform" to drive deeper customer connections. In 2021, the agency also relaunched its monthly global thought leadership content and event series, “Ogilvy On”.

Sliver: Havas Creative

Bronze: Wavemaker

Shortlisted:

McCann Worldgroup

MediaCom

R/GA London

TBWA

VMLY&R: Creating Connected Brands

