Global new-biz client spotlight: FMCG dominates with third of total billings for February

FMCG was the most active sector in February, with global new-business billings reaching $1.02bn.

The sector contributed to a third (35%) of the total billings – $2.9bn – for the month, according to data from Campaign’s advertising intelligence.

Data tracked by R3 showed that the media Ferrero pitch was key to the significant increase in billings for FMCG.

New-business activity was particularly strong in the US for the sector, which also had two independent agencies score big.

Horizon media was awarded a $90m media account by bottled water giant BlueTriton Brands. And Highdive scooped up crisp brand Lay’s account – the largest creative pitch in February worth $50m.

Technology, IT & electronics followed with $361m. Despite billings being three times less than FMCG, the sector accounted for 13% of the overall total for the month.

The top accounts included two from Grubhub, the online food delivery service which consolidated its media offerings with Universal McCann.

The US company – which is owned by Just Eat – awarded a total of $128m to the agency. Havas Media previously held an $88m account and Dentsu’s Carat another $40m.

WPP’s Mindshare also saw a win in the tech sector; cloud collaboration service AirTable awarded the agency its $30m media account in the US.

Over the past year, the tech sector grew by a third, going from $116m in February 2021 to $361m in 2022.

Similarly, FMCG grew by 2.4 times with billings reaching $1.02bn in February 2022 from $416m the previous year.

New business in Asia-Pacific saw large wins in the finance & insurance sector.

Billings in finance & insurance grew 10% year on year, and data showed that wins in this sector saw the largest pitches come from brands in Asia-Pacific.

Billings went from $174m in February 2021 to $191m in 2022, with the latter figure accounting for 7% of the total new business wins for the month.

WPP’s Wunderman Thompson won one of the largest creative pitches. The agency added an insurance client to its roster in Japan worth $30m.

Wavemaker snapped up China UnionPay’s $23m media account; and CoinSwitch in India allocated its $20m media account to Havas Media.