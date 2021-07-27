Global new-biz client spotlight: tech is most active in May

Technology, IT & electronics was the most active sector in new business globally in May, according to Campaign’s Advertising Intelligence tool in partnership with R3.

This was followed by finance & insurance and FMCG.

By discipline, tech was the top category in both creative and media reviews. FMCG came second in creative and finance was second in media.

High-tech performance

The tech sector has seen a significant jump in activity compared with May 2020, with billings of $1.1bn (£800m) versus $304.6m. This was marginally ahead of May 2019, too, when billings reached $1bn.

In volume terms, there were 66 account moves, compared with 39 in the same period last year and 56 two years before.

Both creative and media disciplines were dominated by global reviews. North America was the next most active for creative reviews, while Asia-Pacific was the next busiest region for media reviews.

The $300m Philips integrated account review was the biggest move in May, with the brand choosing Omnicom's TBWA and OMD for creative and media respectively.

Elsewhere in creative, Interpublic shop Huge had a good month: it picked up the $50m business for appliances brand Sub-Zero and the $40m brief for blockchain platform TQ, as well as an undisclosed $11m account – all for the US.

Meanwhile, eBay awarded its $40m US task to independent agency The Many and communication platform Slack picked DDB for its $30m US brief.

In media, Wavemaker won the $70m planning brief for Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com covering the home market.

May’s other media moves were more modest: software group ServiceNow hired PHD for its $24m Asia-Pacific account, fitness start-up Fiture enlisted Mindshare to work on its $21m China business and electricals company Luminous Power Technologies opted for Wavemaker for its $6m Indian account.

