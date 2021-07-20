Maria Iu
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Global new-biz round-up: Slowdown in May

Billings of $3.3bn were far lower than $7.1bn reported in April, though still up on May 2020.

Philips: handed global business to Omnicom, with creative and media led by TBWA and OMD respectively
Philips: handed global business to Omnicom, with creative and media led by TBWA and OMD respectively

Global new business in May slowed down significantly from the previous month, with total billings estimated at $3.3bn, compared with April’s $7.1bn.

On a year-on-year basis, May is up from $2.6bn in the same period in 2020 but still well below $4.9bn in May 2019.

That's according to the latest data from Campaign’s Advertising Intelligence tool in partnership with R3.

There were 466 accounts that changed agencies in May, up from 371 and 459 in the equivalent month in 2020 and 2019 respectively.

The three most active sectors in May were: technology, IT & electronics; finance & insurance; and FMCG. While tech was the top category in both creative and media reviews, FMCG came second in creative, while finance was second in media.

For creative reviews, the two biggest moves by billings were global wins for Omnicom agencies. Philips picked TBWA to handle its $300m account, while Peloton chose DDB for its $80m business.

But independents had a strong showing: StrawberryFrog won Prudential’s $55m US brief, while Fig, previously known as Figliulo & Partners, picked up Major League Baseball’s $50m US business. Meanwhile, there was a $60m finance & insurance win by Code and Theory, part of micro-network The Stagwell Group, that remains confidential.

There were two other $50m account moves in May: Saatchi & Saatchi won Oreo in Europe and Huge picked up domestic appliances brand Sub-Zero in the US.

On the media front, four holding companies were represented in the top five account moves by billings. As well as creative, Philips appointed fellow Omnicom agency OMD to work on global media for the $300m account. Another big global shift was for insurance group Cigna, which awarded its $150m business to Interpublic’s Initiative.

The US saw two major account moves: American Family Insurance handed its $100m task to Publicis Media and Office Depot chose Wavemaker for its $80m business.

Wavemaker also won the biggest media account in Asia-Pacific in May: L’Oréal’s $95m brief for India.

Campaign AI contains the latest account moves and billings, updated on a monthly basis. Please click here to request further information on the tool.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How data-driven creativity can end this data obsession

How data-driven creativity can end this data obsession

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
Privacy first: how to navigate a cookie-less future

Privacy first: how to navigate a cookie-less future

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago
Independent and Proud: six campaigns that changed the world

Independent and Proud: six campaigns that changed the world

Promoted

July 13, 2021
Why pDOOH and why now?

Why pDOOH and why now?

Promoted

July 12, 2021