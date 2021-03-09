Global offers campaign guarantees for audience numbers across TfL sites

Global is guaranteeing estimated impacts for advertisers running campaigns on the London Underground.

Working with Tube owner Transport for London, the out-of-home media owner is using the entry and exit data that is collected at stations and and leveraging this insight to remove the uncertainty of audience delivery across the network.

Ollie Deane, director of commercial outdoor and DAX at Global, told Campaign: "I think what's so good about the London Underground network is it has two data sources of the Wi-Fi network and the tap in and tap out data.

"So that's big robust data sources that are accessible in near real-time from an advertising point of view. For example, we know 1.4 million people have used the London Underground in the past week."

After observing the challenges the transport network faced due to the pandemic, Global created "Audience Guaranteed". Through robust monitoring of audience movement across the network, Global will manage any potential drop in audience for an outdoor campaign and reactively up-weight, ensuring estimated impacts are protected.

Experian, Ikea and McDonald's are among the advertisers to feature on the network since January 2021.

Deane added: "I think one of the interesting things it's enabled us to show is, even as there have been significant changes in journey patterns over the past year, the LU network has still remained very much an ABC1 audience.

"In January 2020, 63% of the journeys were by people who fall into the ABC1 category. In the past month that only dropped slightly to 60%. Overall that's still a really robust level of people in the ABC1 category – which advertisers value."

Following the government's announcement of the roadmap out of lockdown, TfL has begun to formulate its own plans for users to return to the network.

It will be working with VCCP, which it reappointed in February, on a multi-faceted ad campaign in line with government guidelines that will welcome people back to its network.

Chris Reader, head of commercial media at Transport for London, said: "For people coming back to use the transport system and for advertisers, we are ready when they are so as we start to unlock, we're in a position to welcome people back.

"I think from our advertising point of view, we've demonstrated throughout the pandemic that we are still a relevant estate. I think the diversity of our out of home estate, because of the size, the various locations and formats mean that we're confident that that will recover in line with people coming back."