Global outdoor CEO Leon Taviansky steps down

Leon Taviansky has stepped down from his role as Global’s outdoor chief executive and will be leaving the position at the end of March.

He will assume a new role as a strategic advisor to the board in April and continue to oversee Global’s strategy for outdoor advertising.

Taviansky joined Global in 2018 after the radio giant acquired out-of-home advertising company Exterion Media. He had worked at Exterion Media for five years in the roles of chief operating officer and chief executive prior to its merger with Global.

He played a vital role in the integration of Outdoor Plus, Primesight and Exterion Media after Global decided to expand its outdoor advertising.

Taviansky said: “It has now been over three years since the acquisition of Exterion Media by Global and my commitment at the time to Ashley [Tabor-King, founder and executive president] and Stephen [Miron, group chief executive] was to lead the business until we had successfully integrated the three companies.

“That time has now come, and I am very proud of the work that the team has achieved and know that the business is now set up for great success in the future. It gives me the opportunity to pursue other interests outside, while also being able to continue working with colleagues at Global.”

Miron said that the company “could not have asked any more” from Taviansky’s leadership and noted how integral he was in its mission to build its outdoor businesses.

“While we’re obviously going to be sorry to see him leave us in his executive capacity, we are delighted that he has agreed to continue in the role as an advisor to Global,” he added.

Tabor-King said: “Leon has overseen a huge integration at Global, creating the largest outdoor company in the UK. He’s then steered it through some of the toughest times ever with Covid, and out of that emerges a healthy company with enormous potential.

“Leon’s hard work and passion for this is not taken for granted, and I’m pleased he has agreed to stay on in an advisory role. Thank you, Leon, I’m immensely proud of what you’ve done at Global.”