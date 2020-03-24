Ben Bold
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Global reports coronavirus-induced boost to listening

Media group says smart-speaker listening up 11% as habits change.

LBC: experienced most pronounced gain
Global has published data showing that radio listening is benefiting from the Covid-19 outbreak, with audience figures up for a number of stations as more people stuck at home tune in.

LBC experienced the most pronounced growth among Global’s stations, with daily reach up 43% and listening hours up 17% year on year between 9 and 17 March.

Heart's daily audience increasd by 11% since 8 March compared with a year ago, with more listeners tuning into breakfast content fronted by Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

Meanwhile, Smooth’s chilled-out content seems to be appealing to the need for calm, with daily reach up 12%.

Global, which owns other brands including Capital, Classic FM and Radio X, also noted a significant boost to connected radio listening, with daily reach growing 15% and hours up 9%.

The manner in which people tune in is changing, with smart-speaker listening up 11% year on year.

Global podcast listening on digital ad platform Dax have experienced a 10% listening boost. Steaming services are on the up, rising by 23%.

