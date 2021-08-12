Global taps former Telegraph revenue chief to lead Outdoor

Chris Forrester will join Global as director of commercial Outdoor, replacing Ollie Deane, who is leaving Global next year.

Forrester will work alongside director of commercial audio Katie Bowden, and report to chief commercial officer, Mike Gordon.

Forrester brings more than 25 years of experience including of outdoor.

He was most recently chief revenue officer of Telegraph Media Group and previously held leadership positions at Spotify – where he was UK country manager for nine months – and the outdoor company Primesight, where he was managing director two years before the business was acquired by Global.

In 2018, Global acquired three outdoor businesses – Exterion, Outdoor Plus and Primesight – to become a significant player in the industry.

Integrating the three businesses, as well as the recent economic downturn caused by Covid-19, has proven challenging for Global, which restructured its leadership team last year with outdoor commercial sales chief Nigel Clarkson exiting.

Trading conditions for outdoor advertising have shown signs of improvement this year and the sector is predicted to grow by nearly 30%.

Global chief commercial officer Mike Gordon said Forrester’s experience in OOH made him an appealing candidate for the role.

“Chris is a great addition to the Global family given his knowledge and experience encompassing outdoor, audio and publishing, and will really help us deliver the next phase of growth for our Outdoor business,” Gordon said.

“Ollie, who is stepping down in the spring after 10 very successful years with us, has done a fantastic job integrating the business and we wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Forrester added: “This is an exciting time to be joining as Global looks to realise the full potential of Outdoor and capitalise on its scale, technological capabilities and unique place in the market.”

Global is considered a major OOH player in the UK. Its portfolio includes roadside posters, premium digital screens in prime locations, Transport for London’s estate and it is the largest airport media owner in the UK. The group also runs the UK’s largest network of commercial radio stations and a digital advertising platform called DAX.