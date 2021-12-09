Fayola Douglas
Global and TikTok team up to live stream Capital’s 'Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard'

Musical line-up includes Coldplay, Lil Nas X, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber.

Global: concert will be hosted at the O2
Global is partnering TikTok to live-stream its two-day Christmas concert, Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

The partnership is a first for TikTok and will cover a range of territories. The live stream starts at 6pm on 11 and 12 December.

Hosted at the O2 arena in Greenwich, the line-up for the event includes Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and Jesy Nelson. More than 40 top TikTok creators will also attend the festive event over both nights.

Those watching on TikTok can shop for merchandise on @capitalofficial's profile, with a range of Jingle Bell Ball clothing and accessories designed exclusively for the app.

Charles Ubaghs, digital content director, Global, said: "Capital is the brand that brings the world's biggest artists to its listeners and fans. TikTok is the destination for short-form video and entertainment, with over one billion users globally. So, we're very excited to combine our strengths with an innovative partnership across music, and an ecommerce first, that brings Capital's Jingle Bell Ball to the world."

Normanno Pisani, head of media partnerships UK and Ireland, TikTok, added: "We are delighted to partner with Global on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball this year, bringing this iconic festive celebration to the TikTok community like never before. Using our unique product tools and features, our community are given unprecedented access to talent, can take a virtual seat in the front row and can even purchase exclusive merchandise through TikTok Shopping; bringing the excitement of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball to an even bigger audience."

This year's event will also be streamed live on Global Player and a two-hour highlights show will be broadcast at 10pm on both days on Sky.

The annual live concert was forced to take a year's hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic. Instead, a Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball sponsored by Barclaycard was broadcast on YouTube, Sky One, Global Player and on Capital Radio at 7pm on 10 December 2020.

In 2020 the Summertime Ball was also due to be hosted as a live event on 6 June 2020 but was cancelled with Global instead delivering the Best of Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard as a broadcast on Sky One in May 2020. In summer 2021, Global hosted a series of intimate gigs under the banner Capital up close with Barclaycard at London's Under The Bridge venue from July. The gigs, hosted by Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby, were streamed live exclusively on Global Player.

