Global wins Tyne and Wear Metro outdoor ad contract

Global has secured exclusive outdoor advertising rights on the Tyne and Wear Metro, bolstering its position as a major player in the market.

The radio and outdoor giant won the deal, which it described as a "major" win, from Metro operator Nexus after a competitive tender. It will now have exclusive outdoor advertising rights across all of the Metro’s 60 stations – including four in Newcastle that have a combined annual footfall of 36 million passengers.

Tyne and Wear Metro is the second-largest metro system in the UK after the London Underground. Global now holds outdoor advertising contracts for the two biggest systems, as well as Merseyrail and Glasgow Subway.

As part of the agreement, Global will also take over 21 large-format roadside sites previously managed by JCDecaux.

Global also announced that it would add 30 new premium digital displays at the largest stations.

The company bought Exterion Media in November 2018, following the acquisition of Primesight and Outdoor Plus in September 2018, establishing it as one of the leading outdoor companies in the UK and Europe. Global said it has more than 235,000 sites, which it claims reaches 95% of the UK population.

Metro services director Chris Carson said: "I’m delighted that we are working together with Global on our outdoor advertising contract. The new digital display screens will be an exciting development to our stations and will really add to the Metro customer experience.

"Full-motion screens give our key stations a modern look and feel, creating world-class station environments that surprise and delight customers. Effective advertising also generates vital revenue that we invest back into our services."