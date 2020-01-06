Global's outdoor buying spree results in £19.4m pre-tax loss

Global recorded a pre-tax loss of £19.4m in the year to March 2019, reflecting its takeover of three out-of-home companies.

The radio giant, which owns stations including Heart, Capital, LBC, Classic FM and Radio X, diversified into outdoor advertising in 2018 by snapping up a number of key players.

It acquired Outdoor Plus, Primesight and Exterion Media, giving it a presence in video ad screens across the London Underground network, as well as sites at train stations, airports and roadside locations.

The pre-tax loss, according to accounts filed at Companies House, also reflected costs associated with "digital investments and refinancing".

Sales in the period rose by 24% to £480m, with total broadcasting hours edging up 1.7% and commercial revenue increasing 7%.