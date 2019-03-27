Glossier to open Miami pop-up supporting LGBT+ rights

Online beauty retailer Glossier is opening a pop-up in Miami this week.

Glossier Miami, in the city's Wynwood district, will be a retail experience that directly ties into the brand's Instagram strategy, featuring an interior that is heavily influenced by the art deco architecture Miami is famous for.

The space, which opens today (27 March) and will close on 28 April, will be adorned with lamps, pastel pink walls, tropical plants and columns bearing Glossier logos. Visitors will be encouraged to photograph themselves within its walls and share their images on Instagram.

Wynwood is a fashionable area renowned for its colourful murals – for Glossier, that represents an apposite brand fit.

Glossier Miami opens this Wednesday, March 27th, at 222 NW 26th Street (between 2nd and 3rd Ave) in Wynwood

The company has recruited artist and mental-health advocate Jacquie Comrie to design a multi-hued mural for the outside of the store.

Shoppers will be able to buy products from Glossier's entire range, which spans make-up, skincare, fragrance and body care.

Meanwhile, for every limited-edition Glossier Miami keyring sold, $5 will be donated to legal defence and LGBT+ rights organisation Lambda Legal. The store will also celebrate Miami Pride with an in-store event during which half of all sales will go to Lambda Legal.