GoCompare picks Droga5 as creative agency after three-way pitch

GoCompare.com has hired Droga5 London as its creative agency following a competitive pitch.

Droga5 beat Anomaly London and TBWA\London to win the account worth £40m. It is the price-comparison site’s first creative agency partner in four years after splitting with Fold7 in 2015.

GoCompare has tasked Droga5 with developing a campaign that explains why the brand is the most trusted of the UK’s comparison and switching services. In the review, which was run in-house, GoCompare also asked shops to consider how long-standing mascot Gio Compario could be used in future advertising.

Droga5’s first work for GoCompare will launch in summer 2019.

Zoe Harris, chief marketing officer at GoCompare, said: "Without doubt our sector has entered a new life-stage where shouting the loudest is no longer enough. With incredible founding principles still beating at the heart of GoCompare, we’re super excited to partner with Droga5, who share our vision of not accepting that insurance comparison has to behave like a low interest category."

The review followed the appointment of Harris as chief marketing officer last year and Hearts & Science picking up the brand’s media account in December.

Dylan Williams, chief strategy officer at Droga5 London, added: "With the advent of AI and auto-switching, it is obviously an important time for GoCompare and the broader comparison category. We got really excited by this opportunity and can’t wait to get started with Zoe and the GoCompare team."