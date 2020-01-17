GoDaddy profiles bike store Look Mum No Hands! in new spot

GoDaddy has launched a campaign celebrating Britain’s entrepreneurial spirit.

Created by VCCP and narrated by comedian Javone Prince, the ad tells the story of Look Mum No Hands!, a café, bicycle shop and bar that used GoDaddy to get a domain name, build a website and grow an online following for coffee fans and cycling fanatics alike.

The work was written by Patrick Silla, art directed by Simon Allen and directed by Pensacola through Canada London. The media agency is Wavemaker.

"We’re excited to be using this year’s campaign to showcase GoDaddy’s very own UK customers," James Eadie, brand marketing director EMEA at GoDaddy, said.

"We hope the campaign will reach thousands of aspiring British entrepreneurs and inspire them to unlock their full potential. By using real-life business owners, we want to spread the message about championing the entrepreneur and supporting small business growth."

GoDaddy will be showcasing a series of successful British businesses throughout the year through TV and out-of-home activity.

Ross Neil, deputy executive creative director at VCCP, said: "Pairing Javone Prince as our narrator, along with the directing skills of Pensacola production team, led to creative with some real swagger. There's a lot to say in these ads, so having a narrator who comes from the more classical world of theatre added to the message."

GoDaddy is the latest in a series of major brands to use its advertising to profile independent businesses. Barclaycard last year gave a platform to new age retailer The Crystal Barn and kooky tourist attraction The Upside Down House in its first ads from Droga5 London.

Visa, meanwhile, has used its last two Christmas campaigns to celebrate the UK's local shopkeepers. Last year, this included a takeover of The Guardian, while the brand also donated a primetime spot on ITV to Edinburgh baby boutique Bon Tot, which won a competition to create a copycat version of Visa's own festive spot, featuring a rendition of Queen song Somebody To Love.

In November, Visa partnered The Guardian to launch a similar campaign paying homage to the UK’s high street – a move hailed by Isobel’s Steve Hastings as "a good totem pole" for a brand hoping to champion buying locally.