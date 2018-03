Godiva: it is creating an Easter egg hunt

The brand will be hiding 50 golden Godiva tickets around the piazza over three days in the run up to Easter.

Customers will be able to redeem the tickets in the Godiva store. The brand is giving away between 30 and 100 mini eggs, part of Godiva’s Pop Collection, to each person who presents a golden ticket.

The experience runs between 8am and 6pm everyday between 28 and 30 April.