Godiva seeks agency to develop unified global brand strategy

The brand is looking for an agency to develop a single global brand strategy and campaign for its retail boutique and FMCG business.

The account is held by The & Partnership London and the agency is repitching through its New York office.

The agency, known as CHI & Partners until its rebrand earlier this year, fought off MullenLowe London and Havas London to win the Godiva and McVitie’s international advertising accounts in 2016. The review did not affect Grey London, the UK ad agency for McVitie’s.

WPP shop Geometry Global pitched for both brands alongside CHI & Partners and won its international shopper marketing business as part of the process.

Prospective agencies have been approached directly by the brand.

Pladis, a subsidiary of the Turkish food company Yildiz, owns both McVitie’s and Godiva. Yildiz created Pladis in June 2016 and it comprises the rest of the former United Biscuits business, alongside McVitie’s, as well as Ülker and DeMet’s Candy Company.

Godiva did not return a request for comment about the review.