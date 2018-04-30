Omar Oakes
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Godiva seeks agency to develop unified global brand strategy

Godiva, the luxury chocolate brand owned by Pladis, has kicked off a review of its global advertising agency requirements.

Godiva seeks agency to develop unified global brand strategy

The brand is looking for an agency to develop a single global brand strategy and campaign for its retail boutique and FMCG business. 

The account is held by The & Partnership London and the agency is repitching through its New York office.

The agency, known as CHI & Partners until its rebrand earlier this year, fought off MullenLowe London and Havas London to win the Godiva and McVitie’s international advertising accounts in 2016. The review did not affect Grey London, the UK ad agency for McVitie’s.

WPP shop Geometry Global pitched for both brands alongside CHI & Partners and won its international shopper marketing business as part of the process.

Prospective agencies have been approached directly by the brand.

Pladis, a subsidiary of the Turkish food company Yildiz, owns both McVitie’s and Godiva. Yildiz created Pladis in June 2016 and it comprises the rest of the former United Biscuits business, alongside McVitie’s, as well as Ülker and DeMet’s Candy Company.

Godiva did not return a request for comment about the review.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
L-R...Steimberg, Credland, Lappage and Rogers (chair)

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago

The long and short of the perfect running time

MEDIA
Thinkboxes shortlist forces The Red Brick Road's Matt Davis to reappraise

Promoted

Added 17 hours ago

Thinkboxes shortlist forces The Red Brick Road's Matt Davis to reappraise

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: The future is hybrid

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago

World's Leading Independent Agencies: The future is hybrid

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: Getting under the skin of social creative

Promoted

April 30, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: Getting under the skin of social creative