Omar Oakes
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Good Hemp eyes third agency to growing roster ahead of marketing push

Independent brand is expected to appoint an agency straight after chemistry meetings this week.

Good Hemp's campaign 'You name it, we're good for it', created by Snap, launched in October
Good Hemp's campaign 'You name it, we're good for it', created by Snap, launched in October

Good Hemp, the independent Devon-based food and drinks brand, is looking to add another creative agency to its fledging roster ahead of a marketing assault on the dairy-free food market next year.

Prospective agencies have been invited to chemistry meetings and the review is being run through Creativebrief.

The brand is looking to appoint the successful agency soon after chemistry stage, without holding tissue meetings to look at specific ideas. 

Good Hemp already works with VCCP's sister agency Snap, which is not affected by the review after having been appointed in August, as well as M/SIX who was also appointed this year to handle the brand's media.

In October Snap created a "You name it, we're good for it" for Good Hemp, for the launch of the brand's chilled dairy-free hemp drink. 

But the brand is now also looking for a "broader creative agency", Good Hemp’s interim head of marketing Dan Ince told Campaign.

The successful agency will work on the brand’s dairy-free hemp drink (made from hemp seeks) as well as other products, Ince added.

A source close to the review said Good Hemp were looking at relaunching its alternative milk product as an alternative to Alpro and catering to a growing number of "flexitarians" in the UK.

Topics
Omar Oakes

Omar Oakes recommends

Coke weed ? = profit

Read more

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Are you ready for the rise of performance brand marketing?

Promoted

November 29, 2018

Are you ready for the rise of performance brand marketing?

MEDIA
Stephen Woodford: my family life on screen

Promoted

November 29, 2018

Stephen Woodford: my family life on screen

MEDIA
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: BMW tops Apple

Promoted

November 21, 2018

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: BMW tops Apple

AGENCY
What you need to know about health marketing for 2019 and beyond

Promoted

November 19, 2018

What you need to know about health marketing for 2019 and beyond