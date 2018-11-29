Good Hemp eyes third agency to growing roster ahead of marketing push

Good Hemp's campaign 'You name it, we're good for it', created by Snap, launched in October

Good Hemp, the independent Devon-based food and drinks brand, is looking to add another creative agency to its fledging roster ahead of a marketing assault on the dairy-free food market next year.

Prospective agencies have been invited to chemistry meetings and the review is being run through Creativebrief.

The brand is looking to appoint the successful agency soon after chemistry stage, without holding tissue meetings to look at specific ideas.

Good Hemp already works with VCCP's sister agency Snap, which is not affected by the review after having been appointed in August, as well as M/SIX who was also appointed this year to handle the brand's media.

But the brand is now also looking for a "broader creative agency", Good Hemp’s interim head of marketing Dan Ince told Campaign.

The successful agency will work on the brand’s dairy-free hemp drink (made from hemp seeks) as well as other products, Ince added.

A source close to the review said Good Hemp were looking at relaunching its alternative milk product as an alternative to Alpro and catering to a growing number of "flexitarians" in the UK.