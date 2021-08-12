Good move for Grey London's global ECD

WPP/Grey London's global ECD Bryn Attewell is joining purpose-driven strategic and creative shop Good Agency, following a succession of new business wins.

Starting in September, he will report to MD Nilesha Chauvet and be responsible for 'driving Good’s acceleration into sector-leading creativity, as demand grows for the agency’s Purpose-led offering from both charity and commercial clients'.

Attewell's experience includes working as creative director at FCB Inferno on the ground-breaking campaign ‘This Girl Can’ for Sport England, which won nine Cannes Lions, including the inaugural Glass Lion and the Grand Prix for Good.

He has also worked as a copywriter, creative director and executive creative director on some of the world’s most successful brands including Ford, Mondelez, Virgin, Microsoft, Vodafone and GSK.

At WPP/Grey London he worked on some of WPP's most important global accounts and prior to that, he was at GTB as UK ECD on Ford, plus stints at The & Partnership and Rapier.

Chauvet said: “We’ve had an incredible year. Charity clients are demanding fresh ideas to help build powerful, cause-led brands and to raise vital funds. Commercial clients recognise a need to differentiate with purpose as they recover post-pandemic. In recognition of the powerful creative needed to help clients cut through, Good needed someone special. Bryn is that rare talent that’s able to deliver both domestic and international work; big, bold, ideas as well as effective digital and direct response campaigns. I can’t wait for him to get started.”

Attewell said: “I’ve been hugely impressed by the deep knowledge and commitment that exists within Good. I honestly can’t think of a more important agency to be joining at a more important time. To be spending my days helping solve problems in a way that has a positive impact on people and the planet, that’s a dream brief for me.

"Having spent many years working on big, global brands, I’ve seen how the drive to more purposeful communications has become increasingly important. Most agencies aren’t well-equipped to tackle the unique problems that exist within the purpose and charity sectors. Good’s knowledge and expertise is not only unique, it comes from a genuine place - they’re not playing at purpose.”

Attewell replaces Reuben Turner, who takes a new role as consultant to allow him time to explore new creative avenues. He will remain with Good as a consultant and advisor on a select number of clients.