Good Relations launches brand experience arm Good Live

The new division, Good Live, has been set up to "help brands populate culture by creating entertaining brand experiences from installations and pop-ups to shareable content".
Day was formerly group account director at Taylor Herring, and before that account director at Mischief PR.
Good Relations chief executive Richard Moss said: "Whilst the power of digital communications continues to grow, we are seeing increasing demand from consumers for meaningful physical experiences. Kat is a hugely talented and inventive communications professional, and we’re delighted to welcome her into our fast-growing team."
The agency was incorporated into VCCP Partnership in 2015 after the brands' parent company Chime was acquired by a private equity-led consortium.
Good Relations was listed at number 48 on PRWeek’s most recent UK Top 150 Consultancies report, with revenue of £6.4m in 2016.
A version of this article was first published on www.prweek.com
