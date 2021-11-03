Ben Bold
Goodstuff lands On the Beach media planning and buying account

Appointment concludes four-way pitch.

On the Beach: currently seeking a creative agency
Online holiday brand On the Beach has awarded its UK media planning and buying business to Goodstuff Communications following a pitch process handled by Slik Media.

On the Beach is the UK's third largest holiday retailer with about 1.5 million customers a year, and has ambitions to become Europe's leading online retailer of beach-based holidays.

Goodstuff has won the account after a pitch process against agencies including Essence and PHD. Incumbent the7stars declined to repitch.

The media review process started at the same time as a yet-to-be-resolved creative review that commenced in August. On the Beach is on the hunt for a creative agency to create a "fame-driving" campaign for later this year, after splitting with Uncommon Creative Studio in the summer. It was a parting of ways described by the agency as an "amicable, strategic and creative departure".

Goodstuff's appointment was presided over by On the Beach chief marketing officer Zoe Harris (who features in Campaign's Power 100 and joined the holiday company in November 2020 from GoCompare).

In May this year, On the Beach opted to resist the urge to sell holidays as lockdown eased, suspending activity until September when there would be greater clarity regarding travel restrictions.

Accordingly, Goodstuff is now on board to oversee a multimedia strategy for new creative that will kick off at the end of the year – the peak time for consumers to make holiday bookings ahead of the following summer.

Harris said: "We had a very tough decision after such quality thinking from our pitching agencies. But ultimately the ambition and vision that Goodstuff showed got us excited about the role great comms planning can play in taking On the Beach to our next phase of growth.

"We're really looking forward to bringing it to life now, in a year that's going to be pivotal for travel as consumers find their holidaying feet again."

Sam Drake, managing partner at Goodstuff, added "After a tough 18 months for the travel industry, we're super excited about helping On the Beach further disrupt a very conventional category with bold and ambitious plans."

