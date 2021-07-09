Fayola Douglas
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Goodstuff partnership to bring media and advertising education to schools

The e-learning module will be available to all school leavers in the UK.

Goodstuff: school leavers can take the e-learning module
Goodstuff: school leavers can take the e-learning module

Goodstuff is attempting to demystify media and advertising for school leavers via a partnership with digital e-learning platform YourGamePlan, helping the industry attract more diverse talent.

The media agency said it wants to raise awareness, understanding, and knowledge of what the advertising industry does and how individuals can access careers in the sector

Goodstuff's partnership with YourGamePlan aims to make media education more accessible in schools through a bespoke module on media and advertising that will be offered to all school-leaver students as part of the PSHE (personal, social, health and economic) lessons.

Completing the module will result in a CPD qualification and provide opportunities for students and advertising/media businesses to connect on future opportunities.

According to Goodstuff, historically, media and advertising has been a mystery to people who don't have contacts in the industry. This has led to employers "fishing from the same talent pool", which has, in turn, stymied diversity of talent and innovation.

Ben Hayes, co-founder of Goodstuff, said: "Fostering and nurturing new, diverse talent for our industry has always been vital and is more important now than ever.

"YourGamePlan is a fantastic opportunity to open our industry up to new groups of young people, after all, as they say, how can we expect young people to apply for jobs in industries they don't understand.

"We are really excited to be involved in this partnership and to make steps towards our long-term goal of making media and advertising accessible to all."

YourGamePlan targets state schools and schools above a certain level of free school meal quotas, but the platform is accessible by all schools. The digital e-learning platform is also free, to help ensure all those of school-leaver age are career-ready, regardless of whether they are choosing to go to university.

Several top UK employers including Sky and British Airways have partnered YourGamePlan to create sector-specific courses, enabling students to understand more about the career options available.

Image: Getty Images 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

What do you really think of adland’s shiny new thing?

What do you really think of adland’s shiny new thing?

Added 31 hours ago
Georganna Simpson
Wellness on the big stage: how live music connects fans with their values

Wellness on the big stage: how live music connects fans with their values

Promoted

Added 34 hours ago
Thinkbox TV Planning Awards 2021: The results

Thinkbox TV Planning Awards 2021: The results

Promoted

July 07, 2021
AGENCY
How the pandemic has evolved the employee experience

How the pandemic has evolved the employee experience

Promoted

July 07, 2021