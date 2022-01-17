Goodstuff on selling to Stagwell: Growing our brand is more important than owning it

The co-founders of Goodstuff sold because the independent agency’s brand was already “way, way bigger than our business” and they did not want their ownership to become an obstacle that would prevent the media shop from achieving its full potential.

“We either value ownership above everything else or we value the opportunity of our brand above everything else,” Andrew Stephens and Ben Hayes tell Campaign in an interview, explaining why they sold Goodstuff to Stagwell, the US-listed “challenger” agency group.

Stephens and Hayes, who founded Goodstuff in 2004 and built it into Britain’s second biggest independent media agency, have championed the role of the UK’s indie sector for many years but have sold now to “future-proof” their agency.

Advertisers are increasingly looking for omnichannel planning and buying across the whole of the marketing funnel and Goodstuff, which is known for its expertise in comms planning and TV, needed to beef up its digital, data and tech capabilities, Stephens and Hayes say.

Even though they have been winning disruptor clients such as On the Beach and Ovo Energy and forecasting “double-digit” growth for the next few years, they say there was a risk that Goodstuff could miss out on some clients that are focused primarily on digital or looking at international growth.

“If we didn’t do something significant now, there is a danger that those 15% or 20% growth rates in five years might be harder to come by than they are now,” Stephens says.

They believe Stagwell is “the right partner” because it has an entrepreneurial, “challenger” mentality and Goodstuff, which has 130 staff and an estimated £200m in billings, will get greater access to digital resources and to platforms such as Google and Facebook.

Stagwell has about 10,000 staff and is valued at about $2bn (£1.5bn). Stagwell Media Network, the media division, employs 3,000 and manages close to $5bn for clients globally. About three-quarters of media spend is focused on digital marketing, and Assembly, its main digital agency, will gain offline media capabilities from Goodstuff as part of the deal.

All of which should help Goodstuff to win bigger clients – in the UK but also potentially elsewhere in Europe – and allow the media shop to continue to build its own brand and live up to its ambition to be “the world’s most inventive media agency”.

Stephens says: “We like to think in Goodstuff we’ve created a brand that is way, way bigger than our business. It’s got masses of potential and we think the way to really unlock that is we need the greater capabilities [in digital, data and tech] to enable that. It is a big decision [to sell] but it’s done on the basis of the benefit to the brand, rather than putting our ownership in the way of what we think the brand can achieve.”

The sale price was undisclosed but Campaign estimates it may have been upwards of £30m on the basis that Goodstuff had annual profits before exceptional items (Ebitda) of £3.4m before the pandemic. The founders owned about 75% and eight partners had share options that vested, plus there was a deal bonus pot for other staff.

As well as speaking to Stephens and Hayes, Campaign has talked to James Townsend, global chief executive of Stagwell Media Network, about the deal.

Why sell now?

When Stephens and Hayes received legal confirmation of the sale in a “Docusign” document just before 11pm on 22 December, they were in Goodstuff’s deserted office in London’s Tottenham Court Road and headed off to the bar of the nearby Bloomsbury Hotel to celebrate late into the night.

The deal was the culmination of a two-year process that began in the autumn of 2019 when the agency held an “off-site” meeting in Margate to work on a new strategy, called “Good to great”.

Goodstuff had had a record year and was producing award-winning work, picking up the Grands Prix at both the Campaign Media Awards and Media Week Awards – a feat it would repeat in 2020.

Yet Stephens and Hayes were keen to add greater digital capabilities because that was becoming more central to clients’ needs and, in some cases, the “primary pitch decision criterion”.

Stephens says: “It was clear that, certainly for some larger clients, whilst we could do some of the things that they need from an agency, they were not at the level of some of the network agencies or some of the digital [agency] specialists or indeed if they go to a management consultancy.”

Losing ITV’s media account to WPP’s Essence, which is known for its digital expertise, at the start of the pandemic in 2020, underlined that point.

Some of the big network agencies have “turned themselves around” in recent years by modernising their offer, Stephens admits.

Goodstuff began to look for partnerships with digital agencies where “they could provide some of their services to our clients and we could provide some of our services to their clients”.

That was how Goodstuff’s relationship with ForwardPMX, now known as Assembly, started. The two agencies teamed up successfully last year on a pitch for an unnamed client, which helped give them the confidence to discuss an M&A deal.

Finding a buyer

Goodstuff had received several bid approaches, before and after the start of the pandemic, and had already retained JEGI Clarity as corporate finance advisers.

If their agency was “no longer going to be independent”, the top priority was to find an owner that “would give us the capabilities that we need” but it was also essential to find a partner that was “culturally similar to us and had that entrepreneurial structure within it and supported entrepreneurs and agency brands”, Stephens explains

“I truly don’t think we could have found anyone else quite like Stagwell,” he adds, describing the group, which was founded in 2015 by Mark Penn, a former Microsoft and WPP executive and US political pollster, as “a perfect partner for us”.

Hypothetically, Stephens and Hayes could have sold to one of the smaller digital specialists but could not imagine selling to one of the big “legacy” agency holding companies and were adamant about not doing a deal with a private equity investor.

“The number-one reason for doing this is to get greater capability now,” Stephens says. “We may have got X [million pounds] from a PE firm but it wouldn’t have given us anything overnight – just cash to find a performance marketing agency, buy it and integrate it. Which would simply just take time. So that wasn’t going to answer the brief.”

Hayes adds: “We wanted to make sure that we’ve got an environment and a home to take us forward for the long term, to build the business further and to take it to new places. ‘Do the right thing’ – [thinking about] what was the right thing to do for Goodstuff? – was always at the heart of the decision-making we’ve gone through on this.”

Regrets about giving up independence?

Giving up Goodstuff’s independence was “obviously a very big decision” and “one we didn’t make lightly”.

Stephens and Hayes have been big supporters of the independent agency sector, talking up how indie media shops have increased their share of spend versus the big holding companies over the past decade, backing agency start-ups through its Startstuff initiative, and running the annual Goodstuff Media Showcase event (pictured below), where media owners pitch ideas to creative agencies.

But Stephens and Hayes also know the holding-company world because they first met at Saatchi & Saatchi in their twenties and went on to work at Omnicom’s Manning Gottlieb OMD, where they incubated Goodstuff. They bought out Omnicom as a minority shareholder in 2017.

They insist the sale to Stagwell does not mean Goodstuff has to lose its independent spirit, and Hayes, who lets Stephens do most of the talking, suddenly becomes more vocal.

“Yes, independence is often termed as owned by the founders or whoever it might be,” Hayes says, but it “means a lot more than that as well” – “it’s the way that we plan”, “it’s the way that we trade” and “our cultural values”.

What’s more, the founders are “absolutely” staying at the helm. “The way in which we go about our business – the client-centric, agnostic planning, transparently traded way – is going nowhere,” Hayes points out. “All the good bits, other than the shareholding, stay the same.”

The importance of the Goodstuff brand

Goodstuff, the 14th largest UK media agency by Nielsen billings in Campaign’s School Reports, stands out among its peers as a company that has, in Stephens’ words, invested “a lot of love” and “a lot of time” in its brand.

Goodstuff’s motto is “Media and some” and the agency encourages Goodstuffers to follow six behaviours: “Do the right thing; move it on; give a shit; be inventive; keep it simple; and be good.”

Building the Goodstuff name was “very deliberate”, almost from launch, and that was “partly because we fundamentally believe in brand”. That might sound “trite”, and “every agency” will say it believes in brand, but Stephens maintains there are “very few” strong agency brands “in our space”.

“If you took the top 10 media agencies and you had to describe what kind of company it was, what their culture was, what they believed in, and how they were different, you would really struggle,” he says, suggesting only “two or three” stand out.

For Stephens and Hayes, who learned their craft “in very strong brand and creative environments” at Saatchis and MG OMD, investing in the Goodstuff brand is a no-brainer.

“That’s what we stand up every day and say to our clients: ‘Your brand is the most important thing that you have,’” Stephens says. “It feels odd that if you really believe that that you wouldn’t apply it to your own business too. And yet so few people do in our industry. Pitches are run at a holding company level: there’s a different coloured door, in you pop and then you’ve got a bunch of people and capabilities and there’s not much brand around it.

“We felt that was our opportunity to create something of distinction but also we wanted to be a different kind of agency – we never wanted to be a standard media buying shop. There was always going to be creativity, entrepreneurialism and all that stuff. And so you needed a brand to wrap all of that behaviour around. So that’s where it started [with the Goodstuff name].”

There are many benefits about having a strong brand, from winning clients to attracting and retaining talent. It is “incredibly important and incredibly differentiating”, according to Hayes. “We’re really, really proud of it.”

Stagwell’s ambitions

Stagwell is one of a new breed of “challenger” groups, including S4 Capital, The Brandtech Group (which recently rebranded from You & Mr Jones) and Dept, which have been on acquisition sprees.

Penn’s company attained a US stock market listing last year, after a reverse takeover of MDC Partners, owner of Assembly and creative shops Anomaly and 72andSunny, and he laid out his ambition to take on the established agency groups at an investor day (see below).

Advertising and marketing services are worth about $120bn (£88bn) a year in revenue for the agency sector – with about half going to “the big four” groups, WPP, Publicis Groupe, Omnicom and IPG – and the market is “ripe for disruption”, according to Penn, who identified media as a key area of growth.

Stagwell Media Network, which was set up only in August 2021 under the leadership of Townsend, has brought together several different media agencies, including Assembly, a traditional US media shop, which merged with ForwardPMX.

Clients include Procter & Gamble, US tax advisory giant H&R Block and several luxury goods and apparel brands. Assembly and Goodstuff have only one shared client at present – the account that they won together last year.

Stagwell’s ambition is to win big, global media accounts and combine online and offline media, and it has been building international alliances, including with Mediaplus, the German-based media agency, and Talon Outdoor.

“We think we can play globally and we are playing globally,” Townsend, a Briton who is based in New York and used to work for 360i and Fallon in Europe, says.

“We’re a scaled business. We’re not the biggest business but don’t need to be. We have the ingredients for the modern marketer – it’s largely digital-first, it’s data and technology literate.”

Assembly operates in Europe “across the full spectrum of digital media”, with “a significant amount of technology and database consultancy”. About 65% of clients are “multi-region”.

Goodstuff fits into Stagwell's offer for several reasons: the agency has “a fantastically vital brand”, it is “in growth” and it has “incredibly strong leadership” with “a creative culture” and “developmental culture of their people”, according to Townsend.

“They also provide us with further weight and further quality in becoming a global, omnichannel media proposition for our clients. They have an ability to plan and buy in traditional media and broadcast media, which is in complement to the Assembly business, which is largely in digital.

“When I think about those two businesses’ potential to collaborate – on their management’s terms – I think there’s a real, strong answer to current clients and also to future clients.”

Stephens and Hayes are joining Stagwell Media Network’s global board as part of the deal.

To an extent, Stagwell is looking to replicate its US strategy, where it acquired the legacy Assembly business, in the UK.

And bringing together media, marketing and technology services under one roof is what clients want. “There is a consolidation agenda across most sectors for our clients,” Townsend says. “This gives us the ability to offer more from one place from the Stagwell Media Network.”

Assembly has 350 people in Europe and will have about 480 with the addition of Goodstuff’s 130-strong team.

Together, they can bridge the brand-building and performance marketing divide to deliver what Townsend calls “brand performance” for clients. He suggests Assembly can help Goodstuff to do “brand work”, while using “performance methodology” and “measurable media”.

Implications for the wider agency sector and M&A

The Goodstuff-Stagwell deal reflects a broader industry pre-occupation about how to combine the new and old worlds of media in the face of digital disruption and rapid technological change.

Stephens says: “The challenge of capabilities is across every agency. Whether you reform yourself in a way that [a digital agency such as] Essence or iProspect has or if you’re [an established holding company such as] Interpublic or Publicis and make multibillion data acquisitions, I think everyone – regardless of size – needs to upskill and improve resources in those areas.”

But he plays down the idea that other UK independents might need to follow Goodstuff and sell or merge to gain capabilities across the full digital media spectrum: “The independent scene is still very strong – up 15% year on year and doubled in the last 10 years – and, frankly, there are enough clients to go round.”

If an independent agency is looking to sell now, it has more M&A options because there is a growing number of potential acquirers beyond the established “big six” agency giants. As well as the new “challenger” groups, there are private equity buyers (attracted by the adtech and martech boom) and some big consulting firms such as Accenture and Deloitte (although they have largely stayed away from executional media).

However, some supporters of independent agencies fervently believe they can prosper without selling. John Harris, chief executive of Worldwide Partners Inc, a global partnership network of more than 70 independent agencies, says many indie shops “are thinking expansion, not exit”. There are “multiple paths” forward, including buying or merging with other independent agencies or forming alliances, Harris notes.

That raises an interesting question: could Goodstuff have merged with another independent agency – for example, one of the digital specialists?

Part of the reason that didn’t happen is that a lot of those specialists want to stay “100% digital” and believe adding “traditional” media capabilities would harm their valuations. As one senior figure at a digital agency puts it: “Why would we lower our [profit] multiple?”

Nevertheless, this person adds that there was logic to Stagwell’s strategy: “As offline [media spend] becomes smaller, it becomes oddly more important because no-one [on the client side] really wants [to handle] offline alone.”

It will take time to see how Stagwell evolves and copes with the demands of being on the stock market. The proof will be in whether it can win significant business. One industry observer, who is a senior figure at a UK media agency, says: “Their media offer is embryonic and Assembly in the US is a mid-ranking agency but ForwardPMX is good and Stagwell seems to give their agencies quite a lot of autonomy.”

The Goodstuff founders like the idea of joining Stagwell Media Network near the start of its journey.

“We want to be the challenger to the OMDs, Essences, PHDs and Zeniths of this world – that’s where we see us as being an alternative and so we simply need the capabilities [that Stagwell can provide],” Stephens says.

“As an agency, our approach, our culture, the way we run our agency, the way we put brand, strategy and creativity first – if you put that on top of the [digital, data and tech] capabilities we’ve got now – I think that gives some of the big agencies a bit of a headache.”

Spotlight on the founders: “We are such a partnership that people started calling us BenAndrew”

Stephens, 50, and Hayes, 54, have worked together for half their lives. “We are such a partnership that people started calling us BenAndrew,” they joke – a reference to how celebrity couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been dubbed “Bennifer”.

Tottenham Hotspur-supporting Stephens is the agency’s front man, while Hayes, who is a sports fan (playing “tennis, ping-pong, football, cricket”, according to his Campaign A-List entry), is known for being more internally focused.

Asked to describe their relationship, Hayes says: “It’s built entirely on respect for the other individual and an understanding of where we excel and where we can be strongest. We couldn’t have done this on our own [individually]. The partnership we have is pretty unique – 27 years working together in one form or another.

“Andrew might be our poster boy but that’s because he’s brilliant at that and he loves it and then there’s internal stuff that I absolutely wrap my hands around and get inspired by, in terms of trying to build a group of people to be the best they can possibly be. It’s that complementary skillset and love and respect for each other that make it work.”