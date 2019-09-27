Goodstuff wins £5m Tia Maria and Disaronno media business

Goodstuff Communications has been awarded the £5m UK media planning and buying business for Italian drinks group Illva Saronno, which owns Tia Maria and Disaronno.

The independent agency pitched against the7stars, Manning Gottlieb OMD and Wavemaker. Omnicom's Hearts & Science previously held the account, after winning it from Wavemaker in 2018.

The pitch was managed by Eley Consulting, with the Italian clients visiting the UK to meet agencies.

Illva Saronno's advertising is handled in its home market of Italy, with assets distributed globally and adapted for different markets.

The thrust of Tia Maria's marketing will take place around the seasonal period, with Goodstuff's debut work set to launch in the run-up to Christmas. Illva Saronno is also eager to attract new consumers to the brand, particularly a younger demographic, using "a raft of marketing initiatives".

Like many spirit and liqueur brands, Tia Maria and Disaronno are keen to encourage consumption outside seasonal periods, with activity expected to reflect this.

Sam Drake, Goodstuff's managing partner, said: "With some exciting plans ahead for Tia Maria and Disaronno, we are delighted Illva recognised how our experience and planning credentials can help them moving forward."