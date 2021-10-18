Goodstuff wins Spencer Matthews' CleanCo spirits media account

Non-alcoholic spirits brand CleanCo has hired Goodstuff Communications to handle its UK media planning and buying following a competitive pitch process managed by The Aperto Partnership.

The agency won a pitch that also involved Bountiful Cow and VCCP Media.

Goodstuff is CleanCo’s first full-service media agency, and has been charged with “amplifying its market share with an aggressive growth strategy”. The brief includes building brand awareness and helping CleanCo “dominate” the low- and no-alcohol spirits market.

CleanCo, which produces low- and non-alcoholic gin and rum, was launched by Made in Chelsea star and entrepreneur Spencer Matthews in 2019 with the aim of providing healthier alternatives to alcoholic spirits that are low in calories and hangover free.

The low- and no-alcohol category increased global volume sales by 32% in 2020 and drinks market analyst IWSR expects this segment to grow at around 14% CAGR over the next few years as an increasing number of drinkers embrace low-alcohol alternatives.

Goodstuff said its new multimedia strategy will begin with a year-long partnership with the cinema company, Everyman Media Group, as its official clean spirit.

“The media plan Goodstuff presented was so aligned with our values that we have decided to sign off on the plan in its entirety. Keep your eyes peeled for a full launch in October,” CleanCo head of marketing Dean Lavender said.

Goodstuff Communications managing partner Sam Drake added: “In a growing category, CleanCo has ambitious plans to scale over the coming years. The plans and ideas it has bought into already are hugely exciting and we cannot wait to get started.”

Goodstuff is among six contenders for Best Agency Partner at this year's Media Week Awards.