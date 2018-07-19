Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 15 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Google ad revenues surge 24% in latest quarter

Google helped its parent company Alphabet to a higher-than-expected 26% rise in revenues to $32.66bn (£25.9bn), although its profits were hit by the European Commission's planned fine for anti-competitive behaviour.

Google Marketing Platform: new branding revealed last month
Google Marketing Platform: new branding revealed last month

The driver was largely the 24% surge in Google’s ad revenues to £28.09bn for the second-quarter of 2018.

However, its non-advertising revenues grew by more than a third to £4.43bn as its cloud computing offering picked up important new customers like US retailer Target.

Alphabet’s net income totalled $3.2bn, even after taking account of the €4.34bn ($5.07bn/£3.87bn) fine announced by the European Commission last week.

The commission ruled that Google had illegally used the Android mobile operating system to "cement its dominant position" in search.

This year, Google will generate $84.69bn in total net digital ad revenue worldwide, giving it a 31% share of the total worldwide digital ad market, according to eMarketer, with Facebook a distant second with an 18% share.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Got an idea for digital outdoor? Here's what to aim for

Promoted

Added 32 hours ago

Got an idea for digital outdoor? Here's what to aim for

MEDIA
Building fans: how brands can use purpose in powerful ways

Promoted

Added 34 hours ago

Building fans: how brands can use purpose in powerful ways

BRANDS
JICMAIL: Proving the power of mail

Promoted

Added 34 hours ago

JICMAIL: Proving the power of mail

MEDIA
Four ways to boost advertising effectiveness

Promoted

July 19, 2018

Four ways to boost advertising effectiveness