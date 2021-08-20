Google develops online hub to support black-owned businesses

Google has launched an online hub designed to help and support black-owned businesses in the UK.

In the lead-up to the next Black Pound Day (4 September), which takes place on the first Saturday of every month, consumers will be encouraged to #SpendBlack. The hub helps consumers find black-owned businesses registered with Google’s platform.

Google will also provide free one-to-one mentoring through the online hub, as well as webinars for black business owners.

Black Pound Day was founded by DJ Swiss in an attempt to amplify the inequality experienced by black communities throughout the UK. He said: “Black Pound Day launched last year with a call to action to the black community and allies to act now by turning their emotional frustration into positive action.

"The birth of #blackpoundday created a movement benefitting black businesses online and locally on the high street. We are proud to continue this work partnering with Google in our shared commitment to increasing visibility and spending with black-owned businesses.”

The online hub is part of Google’s ongoing partnership with Black Pound Day, which began in November 2020. A special edition of Time Out London featured black-owned businesses, restaurants, and contributors.

Google has also announced the Black Founders Fund, which granted 30 start-ups up to $100,000 in equity-free cash across Europe.

Nishma Robb, director of brand, reputation and ads marketing at Google, said “We are very proud to partner with Black Pound Day on this important work. There is so much more to be done but we hope that by shedding a light on challenges faced by black business owners, such as being four times more likely to be rejected for a business loan, we can start to turn the tables.”

Creative agency Quiet Storm has also partnered Google and Black Pound Day. The agency's founder, Trevor Robinson, said that by "addressing institutionalised injustice and sharing awareness of the hurdles black-owned businesses face, while also championing the brilliant businesses out there, [the partnership] aligns with everything we stand for as an agency".