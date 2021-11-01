Google dials up marketing to promote new Pixel phone in campaign by Anomaly

Google has released an ad for its new Google Pixel 6 phone as part of a significant marketing push to boost share of the premium smartphone market.

The tech giant recently said it is ready to invest heavily in Pixel marketing and grow the awareness of what its handsets offer.

Accordingly, this ad push is understood to be the company's biggest media investment to date, exceeding that behind its first Pixel phone.

In a recent earnings call, Google chief financial officer Ruth Porat warned investors to keep a lookout for higher than usual marketing costs, while an article in The Verge quoted hardware chief Rick Osterloh as saying Google is "ready to invest a lot in marketing".

The campaign has been created by Anomaly and celebrates a handful of unique individuals and groups who reflect modern British culture, each with their own idiosyncrasies. It makes use of unusual camera angles and handheld camera work, which are intended to emphasise the human quality of the Pixel 6.

Directed by duo LeonelRuben through Radical Media, the spot's casting underlines real-life experience. Viewers can see an actual family photographed on a grandmother's phone at a family celebration, pointing to the benefits of Real Tone – a camera advancement exclusive to Pixel, which more accurately photographs the nuances of darker skin tones.

Other scenes include a real-life couple sharing sweet nothings in different languages, thanks to Live Translate. Memorable locations were chosen to contextualise the world of each character, such as Dreamland in Margate.

The 60-second ad also hones in on an individual setting up the phone as a device that recognises and respects individual nuances. Created for on-device machine learning, the Google Tensor chip allows for features such as a Magic Eraser, which can automatically remove photobombers.

Adam Koppel, group creative director at Anomaly, said: "We are all used to getting inspiration from the things we see or do with our phones, but this is the other way around. This phone was inspired by us and that gives you a unique opportunity to do work that feels authentic and truly human."

Debuting on TV and video on-demand on 1 November, the ad is set to the track Pursuit of Happiness by Kid Cudi.

The TV spot will run in the UK and key European markets and be accompanied by a 30-second spot and 20-second YouTube films focusing on the new features of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The campaign also includes national out of home and digital/social placements running in November and December.