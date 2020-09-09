Fayola Douglas
Added 12 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Google, Guinness and Magnum to speak at Brand Experience 360

Brands will discuss the experience economy post coronavirus.

Brand Experience 360: event is part of Campaign360
Brand Experience 360: event is part of Campaign360

Google, Guinness and Unilever are among the brands that will have marketers speaking at Brand Experience 360, a two-day event from tomorrow (10 September), which forms part of the Campaign 360 virtual conference.

Anthony Duckworth, international experiential marketing director at American Express, Amy Brown, head of creative strategy at Google, and Maria D'Souza, marketing director at Barclays Ventures, will kick off the event with a panel on the experience economy, and discuss the future of live storytelling. They will also explore the experience economy post coronavirus and how brands are adapting experiential activities to stand out from the crowd. 

Tugce Aksoy, global brand manager for Magnum at Unilever, and Sophie More, marketing director at Brewdog, are also due to speak.

There will be live panels and peer-to-peer networking during session breaks. In addition, all content will be available to view for three months after the event.

The 360 events usually take place in Brighton in May, but have been rescheduled and transformed into a virtual event this year because of social-distancing rules.

For more information, go to campaign360.co.uk

