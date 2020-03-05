Google and Innocent to lead key Performance Marketing 360 talks

Google and Innocent Drinks will be among the main speakers at this year’s Performance Marketing 360 event, which is running across two days for the first time.

Will Wallace, head of tech media and telco at Google Marketing Platform UK, will join Campaign’s global technology editor, Omar Oakes, for a fireside chat about data privacy, media measurement and smarter analytics that drive performance.

Performance marketers are watching Google closely this year after the internet behemoth announced that third-party cookies, a key tool for digital advertisers to track web users, will be phased out on the Chrome browser within two years.

Innocent, the juice and smoothie brand majority-owned by Coca-Cola, will reveal how it uses personalisation to create a genuine conversation with its audience on social media. Marketing director Anna Bateson and head of social media John Thornton will also explain how the brand uses performance marketing to tailor campaigns to consumers.

This year’s Performance Marketing 360, hosted by Campaign in Brighton during 5-6 May, brings brand and agency leaders together to share knowledge and expertise on tackling challenges and showcasing best practice.

Expanded to a two-day conference, this year sees the addition of interactive workshops – a great opportunity to dig deeper and question leading practitioners on key topics that matter to you. This includes:

Discover how to integrate life time value into your performance marketing campaigns

Find out how to improve the effectiveness of your creative to maximise interactions

Benchmark your performance strategy against your peers and competitors

Question leading industry practitioners in a range of interactive workshops and masterclasses

Enjoy unrivalled networking with the whole of the media and marketing community

Tickets include a gala dinner with attendees of Campaign’s sister conferences – Media 360, PR 360 and Brand Experience 360 – that are also taking place on the seafront that week./p>

For more information, visit the Performance Marketing 360 website.