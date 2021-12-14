Google installs giant kaleidoscopic cracker outside offices

Google is attempting to spread seasonal cheer outside its London headquarters in Kings Cross.

The festive installation, created by Amplify, features two split halves of a cracker, each segment measuring nearly five metres in length and two metres in height. Both halves are colourful, with playful graphics, mirrors and lights.

Passers-by can walk into the cracker to create shareable photo moments by playing with the mirrors and lights to create unique patterns.

Cracker "gifts", such as concrete dice, double as street furniture as they spill out, making a place for people to sit and take in the experience. Surrounding billboards wish everyone a happy holiday from Google.

The installation is located at the north end of Kings Boulevard and will be in place until 5 January 2022.

Amy Brown, head of creative strategy, Google, said: "The holidays are my favourite time of year and it's been a joy to work with Amplify to create an experience designed to spread a bit of cheer in Kings Cross. The project involved working with a number of stakeholders across the estate and Amplify has been a brilliant partner in making this possible."

Emma Cockeram, business lead, Amplify, added: "2021 wasn't quite the year many had hoped for. So we're delighted to once again help Google end the year by creating a joy-filled festive experience that gives back to the local community. This year, we instinctively knew we had to create a playful, colourful and interactive experience. And this giant kaleidoscope of a cracker does that in spades."

The activation comes after Amplify illuminated Google's Kings Cross office in purple, on 3 December, as a show of support for the global #PurpleLightUp movement, which draws attention to the economic contribution of the 386 million disabled employees around the world.