Fayola Douglas
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Google installs giant kaleidoscopic cracker outside offices

Activation features playful graphics, mirrors and lights.

Google: guests can play with mirrors and lights to create unique patterns
Google: guests can play with mirrors and lights to create unique patterns

Google is attempting to spread seasonal cheer outside its London headquarters in Kings Cross. 

The festive installation, created by Amplify, features two split halves of a cracker, each segment measuring nearly five metres in length and two metres in height. Both halves are colourful, with playful graphics, mirrors and lights.

Passers-by can walk into the cracker to create shareable photo moments by playing with the mirrors and lights to create unique patterns.

Cracker "gifts", such as concrete dice, double as street furniture as they spill out, making a place for people to sit and take in the experience. Surrounding billboards wish everyone a happy holiday from Google.

The installation is located at the north end of Kings Boulevard and will be in place until 5 January 2022.

Amy Brown, head of creative strategy, Google, said: "The holidays are my favourite time of year and it's been a joy to work with Amplify to create an experience designed to spread a bit of cheer in Kings Cross. The project involved working with a number of stakeholders across the estate and Amplify has been a brilliant partner in making this possible."

Emma Cockeram, business lead, Amplify, added: "2021 wasn't quite the year many had hoped for. So we're delighted to once again help Google end the year by creating a joy-filled festive experience that gives back to the local community. This year, we instinctively knew we had to create a playful, colourful and interactive experience. And this giant kaleidoscope of a cracker does that in spades."

The activation comes after Amplify illuminated Google's Kings Cross office in purple, on 3 December, as a show of support for the global #PurpleLightUp movement, which draws attention to the economic contribution of the 386 million disabled employees around the world.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

CAMPAIGN AI

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Campaign AI

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company

Find Out More