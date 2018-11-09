Google marks 20 years of search with Chabuddy G

Google is celebrating 20 years of its search function with a series of online films featuring BBC mockumentary People Just Do Nothing star Chabuddy G.

Created by Poke, the humorous ads show the infamous entrepreneur as the chief executive of the UK’s first "dial-up internet cabin café".

The four-part series, "Search like a G", follows Chabuddy G, played by Asim Chaudhary, as he learns to use Google Search to sell his flagship product Peanut Dust. The work was created by Rob Butcher and Tom Genower, and directed by Jamie Jay Johnson through Roughcut TV.

It coincides with the launch of the final series of People Just Do Nothing on 12 November. The show started on YouTube in 2011 and transferred to TV in 2014.

Google rolled out the spots last night at its Search Party, which had an audience of search marketing experts and celebrated the best 20 "Searchies".

Nishma Robb, ads marketing director at Google UK, said: "We wanted to show the simplicity and power of Google Search ads in helping businesses grow and, most importantly, celebrate the talented search marketers who really power search advertising for agencies and businesses.

"What better way to tell this story than with one of the UK’s most loved entrepreneurs – the brilliant Chabuddy G. It was a great opportunity to work with Asim Chaudhary and the team from the YouTube and BBC hit People Just Do Nothing. It represented an unmissable and fun opportunity to tell our story and celebrate the unsung heroes of search ads."