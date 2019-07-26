Kim Benjamin
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Google marks 50th anniversary of moon landing with visual content series

The campaign brings the mission to the moon to life via a new Google search platform.

Google Arts & Culture has partnered with Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, the world's largest museum and research complex, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first landing on the moon through a mobile content series showing photos, videos and information about the space journey. 

The campaign, developed by R/GA London, uses AMP (accelerated mobile pages) technology to bring the Smithsonian's existing collection to life via visual stories. 

The AMP series appears in search under the title "visual stories", displaying Google search content in a "stories" format. For example, users can enter a space-related query, such as "Apollo 11 mission", on their mobile device and will then be able to see visual stories from the Smithsonian about the mission, the spacecraft and the people who made it possible.

Andre Le Masurier, chief creative officer at R/GA EMEA, said: "We’re delighted to have been able to collaborate with such an iconic institution such as the Smithsonian, to bring to life their incredible archived content on one of mankind's greatest achievements, through a new and innovative Google search platform."

The campaign is being showcased in the US through Google Search, with further global rollouts planned for later this year. 

