Google, MoneySuperMarket and Schweppes among first advertisers on Elizabeth Line

Google, MoneySuperMarket, Reed.co.uk, Sage and Schweppes are the first brands to advertise on the new Elizabeth Line.

The launch of the new line (24 May) will reveal 329 advertising sites from Global, with the Elizabeth Line adding 10% to London’s rail capacity.

By 2026, the new line should hold an estimated 170 million passengers a year.

Included in the new advertising sites are seven pairs of digital ribbons, and 16 digital runways made up of 234 platform edge screens.

Four gateway screens, including one over the escalators at Tottenham Court Road, and 32 new digital billboards will also make their debut.

Chris Reader, head of commercial media at Transport for London, said: “With a range of impressive formats available, we are excited to see how advertisers will use our new assets to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation with their campaigns.”

The Elizabeth Line is the first line built with advertising infrastructure and the new billboards will be added to Global’s outdoor inventory available on its digital advertising platform, Dax. This means advertisers will be able to buy data-driven campaigns across digital outdoor and audio.

Mike Gordon, chief commercial officer at Global, said: “For brands looking for a platform, the breathtaking, spacious, modern stations are unlike any other transport environment in the UK, providing an enormous digital canvas to truly stand out and reach vast audiences.”

Separately, the new map released to include the Elizabeth Line will be sponsored by Ikea for the next 12 months, with markers showing the nearest public transport options to their stores.

Michael Hawkins, London market area manager at Ikea, said: “As we create a more accessible and sustainable Ikea, we want to make it easier for our customers to visit us via public transport. Sponsoring the instantly recognisable design icon that is the Tube map will support customers in finding the easiest way to us.”