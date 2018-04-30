Simon Gwynn
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Google named as Cannes Lion Creative Marketer of the Year 2018

Cannes Lions has named Google as its Creative Marketer of the Year for 2018.

Google DeepMind Alphago: won the Innovation Grand Prix in 2016
Google DeepMind Alphago: won the Innovation Grand Prix in 2016

The award honours brands that "distinguish themselves through consistently outstanding creative storytelling" with Google recognised for embracing creativity across its brand marketing, the application of new technology to creating campaigns, and inclusive storytelling.

The award will be collected by Google chief marketing officer Lorraine Twohill during Cannes Lions' International Festival of Creativity's closing award ceremony on Friday 22 June.

Google follows last year’s winner Burger King. The two brands experienced an unfortunate crossover last April, after Burger King had been named as the recipient of the award, when the fast food chain used a TV ad to trigger the Google Home voice assistant, with undesired results.

Other previous winners include Coca-Cola and Samsung.

Jose Papa, managing director at Cannes Lions, said: "Alongside its obvious achievements as a technology company, Google as a brand has crafted a reputation for marketing campaigns that are bold, courageous and creative.

"Over the history of the Festival, Google has taken home an incredible 127 Lions. Ground-breaking campaigns like NYT VR, Google Deepmind Alphago, Google Cardboard, Google Voice Search and Hilltop Reimagined for Coca-Cola – all of which won Grands Prix – are clear examples of Google’s drive to constantly challenge and strive for creative excellence."

Diversity inititaive

Google will also use Cannes to launch the Google Creative Campus, which will focus on driving greater gender, ethnicity and socio-demographic diversity in the creative industries.

It will run a programme in Cannes educating 45 students, at least half of which will come from groups historically underrepresented in advertising and marketing. Students will be selected by Cannes Lions representatives, with 10 receiving bursaries from Google.

Following a week of training in Cannes, the group will take part in another week-long immersion trip at Google’s headquarters in California, in the second half of the year.

Twohill said: "At Google we build for everyone, and our marketing campaigns must speak to people all around the world with different backgrounds, languages, and points of view.

"We want to support more talented newcomers who bring different perspectives into the industry. This isn’t about ‘multicultural marketing’; it’s marketing in a multicultural world. Without this diversity, there is no creativity."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: Getting under the skin of social creative

Promoted

April 30, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: Getting under the skin of social creative

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: Is your agency a tiger or a wolf?

Promoted

April 27, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: Is your agency a tiger or a wolf?

MEDIA
You're racist, ageist and homophobic (without even knowing it)

Promoted

April 26, 2018

You're racist, ageist and homophobic (without even knowing it)

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: Ex Africa semper aliquid novi

Promoted

April 23, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: Ex Africa semper aliquid novi