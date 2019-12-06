Google opens holiday pop-ups to showcase Stadia gaming platform

Google is opening pop-ups in London, Los Angeles and Paris to give people a chance to experience its Stadia platform.

Stadia is Google's cloud gaming platform that launched last month. Games are accessible to those with a membership and include titles such as Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Football Manager 2020 and Mortal Kombat 11. Stadia can be accessed via the internet across devices such as TVs, laptops and Pixel smartphones.



At the activations, visitors can get Stadia-branded items, enjoy holiday snacks, meet YouTube creators and play games via Stadia. Free gifts can be obtained.



The LA event will take place on 11 December on Hollywood Boulevard. The London activation will be at Boxpark in Shoreditch, also on 11 December. In Paris, the pop-up will be held at Webedia Millennium on 13 December.